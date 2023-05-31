Investor fears that over €500,000 may have been ‘dissipated’

An investment company which who advanced over €500,000 to a brokerage to acquire and store cryptocurrency on its behalf has claimed before the High Court that the money may have been dissipated.

The claims were made by lawyers representing Colin Tobin Enterprises Limited, which secured a temporary High Court freezing order restraining the broker, Millcove Digital Solutions Limited, from disposing of the plaintiff’s cryptocurrency assets.

The interim injunction also prevents Millcove from reducing or diminishing the value of its assets within the state below a value of €211,000.

The injunction was granted on an ex parte basis by Mr Justice Paul Burns during a vacation sitting of the High Court. The judge made the matter returnable to a date next week.

The plaintiff brought proceedings after the defendant’s alleged failure to cash in cryptocurrency held on its behalf and provide the funds to Colin Tobin Enterprises Ltd.

Represented by Garrett Flynn BL the plaintiff company claims that it provided funds to the defendant, which it is claimed was to act as a broker, to acquire and store various cryptocurrencies including Ripple, Luna Classic, Pancake and BNB Coin on the plaintiff’s behalf.

The plaintiff, whose sole shareholder and director is businessman Colin Tobin, believes that while his investment was in excess of €500,000 the cryptocurrency is currently valued at approximately €211,000.

In a sworn statement to the court in support of the High Court application Mr Tobin said that he has no issue with the current value of the assets he purchased as he accepts the risk that comes with buying cryptocurrency.

He said that he started acquiring cryptocurrency from the defendant firm in May 2021.

He claims that brothers James Nagle, who was the founder and CEO of Millcove as well as being Mr Tobin’s principle point of contact, and Peter Nagle were directors and shareholders of the defendant.

Mr Tobin said he had a good relationship with James Nagle, and regularly communicated with him regarding their business dealings.

However, he claims that following James Nagle’s tragic death in early April 2023, the defendant, with a registered address at Francis Street Dublin 8, suspended its operations.

In and around that time Mr Tobin says he sought to convert some of his cryptocurrency stored by Millcove into funds so he could avail of an opportunity to purchase a commercial property in Co Cork.

While he has great sympathy for the Nagle family and has sought to address matters in a sensitive manner, he claims that Peter Nagle, who he alleges is a director and 40% shareholder of Millcove, initially ignored Mr Tobin’s attempts to reach him.

However, he claims that Mr Peter Nagle did eventually meet with him in mid-May.

Mr Tobin, from Ovens Co Cork, claims that Peter Nagle told him during that meeting that Millcove had difficulties in locating the cryptocurrency assets that had been kept on the plaintiff’s behalf. He claims that Mr Peter Nagle gave a “vague “account of the efforts being made to locate the assets.

Mr Tobin said that Peter Nagle also promised to continue to try and locate the currency and said he would not ignore Mr Tobin’s texts and messages. He claims that since that meeting Mr Peter Nagle has again ignored his communications.

Mr Tobin also said his firm’s demand to be repaid the €211,000, he believes his cryptocurrency is currently worth, has also gone unanswered. He claims that he should not have to wait indefinitely to be informed if the defendant does actually hold cryptocurrency on the plaintiff’s behalf.

He now fears that all the money his firm transferred to Millcove may have been misappropriated.

Mr Tobin added in his sworn statement there is a risk that if the cryptocurrency assets are not preserved or frozen then the defendant company may not have sufficient assets against which the plaintiff can execute any judgment against.

Given the company has suspended and not resumed its operations, and has no immediate use of the sum sought, Mr Tobin says he should be informed of the location where the cryptocurrency is being stored.

He claims that Millcove is failing to engage meaningfully with his company or assist the plaintiff in recovering the property he says is held on trust for it.

Mr Tobin also fears that there is a substantial risk that the defendant may take steps to prevent the plaintiff from recovering the cryptocurrency assets and has sought various orders including the freezing orders from the High Court.