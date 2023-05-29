ComReg staff share more than €1 million in bonuses

Staff at the state-owned communications regulator, ComReg, last year shared bonus payments of €1.067 million.

The annual report for the Commission for Communications Regulation shows that staff shared performance-related pay equating to about 8 per cent of total pay costs for the 12 months to the end of June last.

The payments are up slightly on the €1.05 million paid out for 2021. A note attached to the accounts states that the bonuses are in accordance with the provisions of the performance-related remuneration scheme and the terms of the staff members’ contracts of employment.

ComReg last year recorded a surplus of €24.9 million compared to €23.5 million in 2021. The regulator recorded the increase after its income rose by 6 per cent to €65.86 million.

The bulk of ComReg’s revenue comes from licensing fee income from communications firms of €44.1 million, with levy income generating €9.67 million and spectrum income generating €9.1 million.

ComReg’s “other income” increased from €1.16 million to €2.97 million, and a note attached states that sundry income for 2022 includes €2.8 million received from Virgin Media Ireland Limited following a settlement agreement reached following ComReg’s investigation of certain compliance matters.

The accounts show that €25.76 million was payable to the exchequer at the end of June 2022.

Overall pay costs to staff in the 12 months to the end of June 2022 increased to €13.8 million. The annual report shows the number earning more than €100,000 totalled 42, including two staff members who earned more than €230,000.

The breakdown also shows that a further two staff earned between €220,000 and €230,000, with 38 earning between €100,000 and €190,000.

Numbers employed at ComReg last year increased from 142 to 144.

Legal costs incurred by ComReg last year increased from €3.19 million to €3.24 million, made up of legal advice costing €1.38 million and costs from legal proceedings costing €1.86 million.

The regulator’s overall costs last year increased by 6 per cent to €40.95 million, including “technical advice costs” of €9.77 million that included “professional & technical advice” costs of €7.72 million.