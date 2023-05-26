H&MV Engineering to create 700 jobs at new Limerick headquarters

H&MV Engineering, a specialist in high voltage electrical engineering, has pledged to create 700 jobs over the next five years as it opens its new global headquarters in Castletroy, Co Limerick.

H&MV serves blue-chip data centre, renewables, and utility clients from its locations in Ireland, the UK, and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including the Nordics, the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa.

The company provides turnkey services for the design, installation and maintenance of high-voltage substations and grid connections, occupying a critical role in its customers’ capital projects and value chains.

The announcement on Friday marks the latest expansion of the Irish business, which already employs 700 staff.

The company said the growth is being driven by a growing market need with 5GW of projects currently in design and construction.

The new facility in Limerick will include 36,000sq ft of office space, with room for 350 employees including engineering VR facilities, relaxation areas, a games room, and a gym.

It will serve as a major centre for key roles across all areas of the business. Recruitment for the new positions is currently underway and will continue over the coming years.

Training facilities will allow H&MV Engineering to expand its graduate and apprenticeship programmes, offering training and upskilling opportunities across a range of disciplines including engineering, design, finance, and commercial development.

This announcement follows the recent expansion of the company’s Dublin office within the last 12 months, a new Thurles office that opened in 2022, and the upcoming expansion to its Cork office before the end of 2023.

The company also operates international offices in London, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Oslo, Madrid, Hosur, and Bangalore.

H&MV Engineering chief executive PJ Flanagan said: “I am delighted to announce the creation of 700 additional jobs over the next five years across H&MV Engineering’s global operations.

“This is the latest expansion for H&MV Engineering since the foundation of the business in 1997 and our new global HQ will serve as the base for delivering our next phase of growth both in Ireland and internationally.

“The new office spaces have been designed to create an optimum atmosphere for innovation and creativity for H&MV Engineering colleagues, as we continue to provide high voltage engineering solutions on the global stage.

“I look forward to welcoming employees and clients into our new headquarters in Limerick, and to seeing what the next 25 years will bring to our business as we enter the next chapter of the growth for the business.”