Swappie to offer premium refurbished iPhones in bid to entice customers to opt for pre-owned devices

Sami Marttinen, chief executive of Swappie. The company is one of a number of businesses offering refurbished devices as part of the circular economy

Refurbished iPhone supplier Swappie is moving into premium refurbished handsets as it seeks to persuade more customers to opt for pre-owned phones.

The Premium Series will offer a limited number of devices that are cosmetically flawless and fully functional, with full battery capacity to customers seeking a refurbished device. Available in all countries where Swappie operates from today, the Premium Series generates 78 per cent less emissions than buying a new smartphone.

“We’ve always made it imperative to listen to our customers, and over the years with this approach and through constant improvements in our offering we’ve gotten closer to them and made refurbished electronics a little bit more mainstream,” said Casper Andersen, Swappie’s Premium Series lead.

“But we knew this wasn’t enough, that there was a group of consumers who would only choose refurbished if the phone had pristine aesthetic conditions or a battery with full capacity. Even guided by the wish of doing the right thing for the planet, the lack of this solution stopped them from making this choice. That’s why we’re bringing Swappie’s Premium Series to the market, because it represents a class above new which will make it easier for discerning consumers to incorporate the circular economy into their everyday lives.”

The Finland-based company, which launched in Ireland in 2020, buys, refurbishes and sells iPhones direct to consumers. It manages the entire process, from testing and repairing used handsets, to selling the refurbished devices, with at least a 12-month warranty.

“Swappie is in a unique position as all our refurbishment work is done in our own facilities in Europe, we own our own supply chain, and we offer benefits like warranties and returns,” said Swappie chief executive and co-founder Sami Marttinen.

“At every stage we can ensure best practices are maintained, guaranteeing high-quality products that are fully functional. This is vital in building long-term trust in Swappie. Smartphones don’t have an expiry date and we’re hoping that adding the Premium Series to our beloved product line will help even more consumers feel as comfortable buying a refurbished iPhone as they would a used car.”

The company is one of a number of businesses offering refurbished devices as part of the circular economy. Swappie raised €108 million last year in a Series C funding round that would fund the expansion of the business in Europe. The funding round was led by growth equity firm Verdane, along with existing investors Lifeline Ventures, Inventure, Reaktor Ventures and TESI.