Top European court to hear appeal in €13bn Apple tax case

The judicial battle over whether Apple should pay €13.1 billion in additional tax to Ireland goes to another round on Tuesday as a grand chamber sitting of the European Union’s highest court hears an appeal in the case.

The European Commission ordered the Irish Government to recover the additional tax from Apple in 2016, arguing that the Government gave a sweetheart deal that afforded an unfair competitive advantage to the tech giant, contrary to EU rules.

But Apple and the Irish Government successfully argued that this was not the case and defeated the Commission’s case in the EU’s second-highest court in 2020, which found that the executive had not demonstrated that Ireland undercharged Apple for tax.

The Commission is now making a final attempt to overturn the finding in an appeal to be heard by the ECJ’s grand chamber of judges, that will hear arguments from lawyers representing the Commission, the Government of Ireland, and Apple.

Following the defeat in the general court, one in a series for the Commission, the EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager argued that the general court “made a number of errors of law” and that if companies are afforded “tax advantages not available to their rivals, this harms fair competition in the European Union”.

Apple and Ireland have always maintained that the company was never offered a sweetheart deal and that Irish tax law was correctly applied.

The €13.1 billion has been kept in an escrow or holding account pending the final conclusion of the case.