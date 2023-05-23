DCC subsidiary Certa acquires renewable energy specialist

Irish fuel supplier Certa has acquired solar and renewable energy specialist Alternative Energy Ireland (AEI).

Certa, which is part of Irish services company DCC, said the acquisition will enable its customers to transition to renewable energy, reduce their carbon emissions, and lower their energy costs.

AEI, which has been in operation since 2007, designs and installs renewable energy systems including solar PV panels that generate electricity, solar thermal panels that heat water, heat recovery ventilation systems, and home heat pumps.

It has designed and installed solar PV systems, LED lighting systems, and electric vehicle charging facilities for customers such as Adare Manor, Woodies, Chadwicks and Stormont Castle.

Certa, which is a new brand operating in the fuel, home, business and lubricants space, has a network of 39 unmanned pay at the pump forecourts. It also operates 22 home heating depots across the country.

It said the acquisition would support its own energy transition programme, including the installation of solar PV panels that will enable more of its forecourts to generate their own power.

Certa’s clients include Amazon Web Services, John Sisk & Son, M50 Truck and Van Centre, the National Ploughing Championships, the Irish Open, and Electric Picnic.

Certa managing director Andrew Graham said the company was “delighted to acquire such an established and progressive business”.

AEI founder Steven Bray said: “We are excited to join the Certa family and to be part of the wider DCC group which has a progressive vision for energy.

“There is a growing demand for renewable energy solutions that help customers to lower their carbon footprint, to become more sustainable and to save money.

“Our combined expertise and ambition empowers these customers to make changes that benefit their businesses, homes and the environment”.