Barryroe slumps almost 50% as Ryan refuses permit on key oil project

The Barryroe prospect off the coast of County Cork, which has been refused the necessary licence to continue development. Photograph: Finbarr O’Rourke

Shares in Barryroe Offshore Energy lost almost half their value in London on Monday as investors got the first chance to react to news that the Government had turned down an application by the oil and gas explorer to continue work on its key project off the Cork coast.

Barryroe’s shares slid 49 per cent to a record low of 0.95p in London, where most of the shares were changing hands in early trading.

The company said late on Friday that it had received a letter confirming that Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan will not be granting a so-called lease undertaking to continue exploration as its Barryroe oil and gas prospect, 50km off the coast of Cork. An application on the matter had been with Mr Ryan’s department for more than two years.

Barryroe said that Mr Ryan was not satisfied with the “financial capability of the applicants”, even though one of the State’s richest men, Larry Goodman, provided a €40 million funding backstop late last year to appease the Minister’s concerns about the financing of further work on the project.

READ MORE

Investors in the company, previously known as Providence Resources, have seen three Barryroe development partnership deals come to nothing in the decade since the field was found in 2012 to have more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Barryroe, which owns 80 per cent of the Barryroe project, said it is “considering its response to the contents of the letter”.

Shares in Lansdowne Oil & Gas, which owns the remaining 20 per cent, plunged 52 per cent in London.