AerCap signs lease agreements for two used Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft

Irish aircraft leasing giant AerCap has signed lease agreements for two used Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.

The Dublin-based lessor said on Monday it had finalised the deal with ASKY, the pan-African airline headquartered in Togo. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver June through August.

AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly said he was “delighted” to welcome the company as a new customer, and “particularly pleased to place the first Max in Togo”.

“AerCap is the largest lessor in Africa with 14 airline customers on the continent, and we are pleased to continue to support the growth and development of African aviation,” he said.

READ MORE

“We wish the ASKY team every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”