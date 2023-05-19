Boston Scientific to create 400 jobs in Clonmel

Hiring is under way for positions in highly specialised roles within production, engineering, quality, supply chain and R&D functions.

Boston Scientific is to create more than 400 jobs in Clonmel as part of an €80 million investment in its operations there.

The money will be put towards expanding its medical technology manufacturing and research & development (R&D) capabilities at the site, the medical devices firm said in an emailed statement on Friday. It will also increase office and manufacturing space overall while helping shift the plant to sourcing more than 90 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources.

“The decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available in the southeast including the new Technological University, improved roads and broadband,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

“Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel,” said Conor Russell, vice president for operations with the company. “Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice.”

The Clonmel plant makes devices that “support the treatment of more than 400,000 patients globally each year,” it said, including products to treat patients with heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones, and diseases of the pancreas, bile ducts and oesophagus.