Aer Lingus Regional pilots vote to strike

Aer Lingus pilots have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, conditions and union recognition.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) in Emerald Airlines have been voting over the past week on whether to take industrial action, including a strike, at the airline that flies the Aer Lingus Regional network.

The organisation, affiliated to trade union, Fórsa, confirmed on Thursday that 82 per cent of those polled voted in favour of industrial action.

IALPA has 52 members in Emerald from a total of 140 pilots. According to the union, 94 per cent of them voted.

The union is now likely to consider its next steps, said a spokesman.

IALPA sought a meeting with management several weeks ago to discuss pay and conditions at the airline. While the company responded, it did not agree to meet.

Emerald maintains that it has been dealing with pilots’ pay and conditions through talks with its internal employee representative group, which have resulted in gains for pilots.