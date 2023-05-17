Britain’s Mitchells & Butlers reports lower first-half profit

Britain’s Mitchells & Butlers, the UK’s largest listed pub group in which Irish billionaires John Magnier and JP McManus have a significant stake, posted a fall in its first-half profit on Wednesday, as costs remained high amid a challenging economic environment.

But the company said that its cost outlook in the medium term is improving.

The company earned £100 million (€114.7 million) in adjusted operating profit for the half year ended on April 8th, compared with a profit of £120 million a year ago. - Reuters

