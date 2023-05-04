Radisson to open first ‘prizeotel’ branded hotel in Ireland

Radisson Hotel Group already operates three hotels under the Radisson Blu brand in Dublin

Radisson Hotel Group is to open its first hotel in Ireland under its so-called affordable “prizeotel” brand in the first quarter of 2025.

The group has selected a site on James Street in central Dublin for the 145 bedroom hotel. The property will also have a 250 square metre bar on the ground floor.

“We have a solid portfolio of Radisson Hotel Group brands across Dublin and this new property will be a strong edition to our expanding portfolio of nine Radisson Hotel Group properties in Ireland,” Elie Younes, executive vice-president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said a statement.

The prizeotel brand opened in Germany in 2009. It operates in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland across 17 hotels and more than 4,000 rooms.

“We believe Dublin prizeotel will be well received by the tourist and corporate market in an area which is underserved by quality hotel offerings,” Kevin Beary, managing director of Amhola Capital Ireland which owns the James Street site, said. We also look forward to working with the wider Radisson Hotel Group brand offerings including prizeotel on other viable projects and locations both in Ireland and in continental Europe as good development opportunities arise”.