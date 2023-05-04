Ires Reit chair says directors re-elected despite dissent

Ires Reit’s chairman Declan Moylan said on Thursday that all directors up for re-election received sufficient support from proxy voters ahead of its annual general meeting. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Ires Reit’s chairman said on Thursday that all directors up for re-election received sufficient support from proxy voters ahead of its annual general meeting (agm).

However, an activist investor, Vision Capital, who had enlisted a number of investors to vote against a number of directors, including chairman Declan Moylan and chief executive Margaret Sweeney, insisted that he will proceed with a call on the State’s residential landlord to hold an extraordinary general meeting as he continues to press for a sale of the company.

Speaking to reporters after the agm, Mr Moylan confirmed that that all of the directors up for re-election had been returned by investors. However, he declined to give the details of the various resolution votes ahead of an official announcement to the stock market later in the afternoon.

Mr Moylan had told shareholders attending the agm that “there could not be a worse time to sell” the company as commercial property assets across Europe remain depressed amid rising interest rates, and 2 per cent annual cap on residential rent increases remains in force in the Republic in rental pressure zones.

However, Toronto-based Vision Capital’s chief executive Jeffrey Olin described Ires as a “lame duck” real estate investment trust (reit) as he posed a series of questions to the chairman during the meeting.

Vision Capital has been waging an open battle against Ires for the past three weeks, after Ires resisted its calls, initially made in private, to put itself up for sale as its stock has traded consistently at a discount to the value it puts on its assets.

Vision, which owns 5 per cent of the company, said before the agm that it had enlisted the support of Ires’ founder, Toronto-based property group Capreit, which has an 18.7 per cent stake, and a number of other investors.