Smurfit Kappa’s debt burden falls to record low as earnings rise

Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Kappa chief executive, said that the paper packaging giant "has never been better positioned to continue to develop and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves either through organic investments or acquisitions".

Smurfit Kappa, the cardboard box-making giant, revealed on Friday that its debt burden had fallen to a record low level at the end of March, as its earnings rose 19 per cent during the first three months of the year.

The jump in profits came even as sales dipped during the period.

The group’s net debt stood at €2.94 billion at the end of the reporting period, equating to 1.2 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the previous 12 months, the company said in a brief trading statement ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin.

The ratio was down from 1.3 times at the end of December, which the company had previously said was an all-time low level, and 1.6 a year earlier.

The state of the balance sheet means that “Smurfit Kappa has never been better positioned to continue to develop and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves either through organic investments or acquisitions,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit.

Ebitda rose 19 per cent to €579 million in the first quarter, though revenues declined by 1 per cent to €2.99 billion, the company said. Its ebitda margin widened to 19.3 per cent from 17 per cent.

“This performance reflects the continuing benefits of our integrated model, the effectiveness of our capital spend, our constant focus on innovation for customers and our geographic footprint,” said Mr Smurfit.

“We expect the demand environment to improve as the year progresses and SKG is well placed across our geographies to take advantage of this.”