Inflation eases to 6.3% in April, CSO estimates

Prices in Ireland rose by 6.3 per cent in the year to April, according to a flash estimate from the Central Statistics Office.

Its latest Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) estimate has come in lower than the annual HICP inflation rate of 7 per cent recorded in March.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, is due to publish April’s flash inflation estimates for the euro zone on Tuesday, with all figures subject to revision later in May. In the year to March, euro zone prices climbed 6.9 per cent, similar to the Irish increase.

The CSO estimates that prices rose 0.3 per cent in April compared to March.

Food prices increased 0.5 per cent in the month and are running 12.8 per cent higher year-on-year.

Energy prices fell 1.3 per cent compared to March, but were still 12.1 per cent higher compared to April 2022.

Transport costs also eased, declining 0.9 per cent in the month and dropping 2 per cent over the year.

The HICP excluding energy and unprocessed food is estimated to risen 5.3 per cent since April 2022, the CSO said.

While the HICP is used to allow comparisons across euro zone countries, the official measure of Irish inflation is the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the latest release of which shows that prices rose 7.7 per cent in the year to March.

Although this rate had eased back from the 8.5 per cent annual increase recorded for February, it marked the eighteenth straight month where the annual rise in the CPI was at least 5 per cent.