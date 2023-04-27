Resilient Amazon beats revenue forecasts

Amazon.com reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and cloud services businesses, sending its shares up about 11 per cent in extended trading.

E-commerce companies are set to make more gains over traditional brick-and-mortar retailers by diving deep into categories such as groceries and appliances among others, according to analysts.

Amazon’s dominance of the online retail sector has helped it avert a hit from weak consumer sentiment due to high inflation.

The world’s biggest online retailer reported net sales of $127.4 billion (€116 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

It forecast net sales of between $127 billion and $133 billion for the second quarter, compared with expectations of $129.83 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit stood at $3.17 billion in the quarter ended March 31st, compared with a loss of $3.84 billion, a year earlier. – Reuters