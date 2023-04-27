Campaigners criticise resumption of Jameson whiskey exports to Russia

An Uplift protest at Pernod Ricard resuming its exports of Jameson whiskey to Russia

Campaigners have criticised a decision by drinks producer Pernod Ricard to resume exports of Jameson whiskey to Russia as a “stain” on Ireland’s reputation, and called for the decision to be reversed.

Pernod Ricard, which owns brands such as Jameson, Absolut Vodka and Beefeater gin, had suspended exports to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine at the start of last year.

Ukrainian activists have accused the French company of “quietly” restarting exports of its drinks products to Russia, despite the ongoing war.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Action Ireland held a protest outside Pernod Ricard offices on Simmonscourt Road, south Dublin. A mobile advertising billboard calling on Jameson to “stop serving Putin” was parked outside the offices.

Anatoliy Prymakov, co-founder of Ukrainian Action Ireland, said Irish people had been “incredibly supportive and welcoming” to Ukrainian refugees.

Anna Nolan, an activist with the Ukraine Solidarity Project, said Jameson and its parent company had initially “done the decent thing” in stopping exports to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The company then “quietly” resumed exports to Russia, which was “sending a message” that doing business with the country was okay, she said.

There was a “risk” that other companies would now follow suit and resume business with Russia, she said.

In a statement, Pernod Ricard said that it was complying with international sanctions and managing the “complex and extremely challenging” reality of exiting Russia.

“This meant reducing the quantities [of brands] being sold to avoid ‘intentional bankruptcy’, which is a criminal offence in Russia and represents a significant risk for our employees,” the company said.

“We also fully understand and acknowledge the reaction over the recent days as we sought to give context to the decisions we have taken. Many companies, in our industry and in others, have made the same difficult choice,” the statement said. “We are working hard to find the best way to navigate this complexity, including stopping the export of our international brands while ensuring the welfare and safety or our team, considering the local legal constraints.”

Ms Nolan said Jameson sold an “image of Ireland” as part of its brand and the resumption of exports to Russia was “a real stain on our reputation”.

She said there had been a “massive outcry” in Sweden over Pernod Ricard resuming exports of Absolut Vodka to Russia, which saw bars and restaurants refusing to stock the spirit, she said. The backlash saw the drinks producer reverse its decision last week and state it would halt its exports to Russia.

“In Ireland, Jameson is such a household name here. If you’re a bar or restaurant, tell Jameson you’re not going to stock them until they pull out [of Russia]. Don’t buy it down the pub. Anything we can do to send a message,” Ms Nolan said.

Jacob Sosinsky, from campaign organiser Uplift, said Jameson whiskey was not an “essential product” such as medical supplies. He said he hoped the Irish public would “push” Jameson to stop selling its products in Russia.