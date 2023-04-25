State’s holding in AIB to fall to 53.4% after €215.3m share buyback

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said he "will continue to monitor market conditions for further opportunities to reduce the State’s shareholding in AIB".

AIB said that it has agreed with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to buy back €215.3 million worth of the Government’s shares in the bank, reducing its stake to 53.4 per cent.

The 54.7 million shares involved in the transaction, which is expected to settle on Wednesday, amount to about 2.05 per cent of AIB, the bank said in a statement.

The Government had a 71 per cent stake in AIB at the beginning of January 2022, when the Government started a programme of selling down stock through a combination of drip-feeding shares on to the market, the placing of large blocks of stock on to the market and participating in share buy-backs.

“In 2022, AIB Group returned over €1 billion to the State and today’s agreement will generate a further €215m for the Irish taxpayer,” said the bank’s chief executive, Colin Hunt. “It is another positive development towards normalising our share register and enhancing shareholder value for all investors.”

AIB had already said last month as it reported full-year earnings that it planned to spend €215 million buying back its own stock last year. In addition, AIB is planning to pay €166 million of cash dividends to all shareholders in the near future, which would generate a further €88.6 million for taxpayers, based off a 53.4 per cent stake.

Mr McGrath said that combined cash amounts will bring to about €12 billion the amount AIB has returned to the State since its €20.8 billion crisis-era bailout.

“After this transaction the State retains a shareholding in AIB of circa 53.4 per cent, currently worth approximately €5.5 billion,” the Minister said. “I will continue to monitor market conditions for further opportunities to reduce the State’s shareholding in AIB.”

It is widely anticipated that the Government will move to lift a €500,0000 executive pay cap at the bank when its holding falls below the 50 per cent level. Restrictions on basic pay were removed at Bank of Ireland last year when the State sold its remaining shares in the bank.