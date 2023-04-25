Deluxe Group in Armagh to double workshop capacity amid theme park boom

Deluxe Group, the Co Armagh-based interior fit-out specialist behind the Game of Thrones studio tour, has announced plans to double its workshop capacity with an investment of £1.5 million (€1.69 million) and open a new facility in Florida amid a boom in global experience economy.

The announcement comes after 12 months of growth for the Portadown-headquartered bespoke project contractor, which has secured £40 million (€36.2 million) of export contracts with US clients in the past 12 months. A spokeswoman for the company said it expects to deliver these projects over the next 24 months.

While details of the contracts are not being disclosed, Deluxe, supported by Invest NI, has worked on a range of high profile interior fit-outs in the global theme park and luxury property sectors over the past number of years.

Healthy revenues

The list includes Jurassic World in Orlando, Florida as well as the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in Disneyland Paris and the Mario Kart attraction at Super Nintendo World in Japan. Deluxe also completed the fit-out of the Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Co Down.

The group generated turnover of more than £15 million in 2021, according to its most recent set of accounts, employs about 180 staff and has recently opened a new 40,000sq ft set-building and finishing facility near Belfast International Airport.

The £1.5 million investment will allow Deluxe Group to open a new base in Antrim and develop additional facilities in Portadown as well as facilitate the opening of its new facility in Orlando — “the leading themed entertainment destination”, said the group in a statement.

‘Bespoke joinery’

“We have seen solid growth within our bespoke joinery division over the last five years, completing prestigious projects such as the luxury hotel Great Scotland Yard and opulent branded residences including The Old War Office in London,” said Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman of Deluxe Group. “But the growth of the emerging experience economy is driving unprecedented international demand for our specialist skills in design and prefabrication of themed attractions.

“Northern Ireland has gained an international reputation for film and TV production but people might be surprised that some of the world’s most exciting attractions are being built here. We have learned over the years how best to tell a story through authentic interiors, whether it’s an iconic movie or whiskey brand brought to life or reimagining a historic building as a hotel or residence.”