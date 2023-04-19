Business

Just Eat Takeaway.com raises core profit guidance for 2023

Company ‘ahead of plan’ as it makes progress on operational improvements

Just Eat Takeaway.com said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of €275 million in 2023.

Wed Apr 19 2023 - 07:10

Just Eat Takeaway.com raised its 2023 adjusted core profit outlook on Wednesday, saying it continues to make good progress on delivery-led operational improvements and is now ahead of plan.

Europe’s biggest meal delivery company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €275 million in 2023. It had in January guided for adjusted EBITDA of €225 million euro.

Furthermore, the company said it expected its gross transaction value (GTV) growth to be in a range of -4 per cent to +2 per cent year-on-year in 2023.

The food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back.

The Dutch-listed firm reported total orders of 227.8 million in a first-quarter trading update, 14 per cent below last year’s level, and a GTV of €6.67 billion, down by 8 per cent year-on-year. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023

Just EatCovid-19
