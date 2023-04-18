Health Beacon appoints Lar Malone as permanent chief financial officer

Medical device and software maker HealthBeacon has appointed its new chief financial officer, with Lar Malone taking up the role on a permanent basis.

Mr Malone, who joined the company last December, has been working as its interim CFO in recent months. as the company searched for a permanent successor to Laurence Flavin. Mr Flavin said early in December he would step down as chief financial officer, executive director and company secretary.

Mr Malone joined the company from biopharma multinational Alexion, where he served as senior accounting manager. He also previously held roles at Pfizer, Teva and Schering-Plough.

“Since joining the company as interim CFO last year, Lar has made a significant contribution to HealthBeacon, bringing his excellent expertise to bear within our finance function, and actively supporting the company’s growth aspirations,” said co-founder and chief executive of HealthBeacon Jim Joyce. “Lar has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and will be a valuable asset to HealthBeacon as we continue to expand our client base, grow technology deployments, and deliver on the significant growth opportunity ahead.”

HealthBeacon, which was founded in 2013, has developed digital health products including a digital sharps bin aimed at making it easier for patients injecting themselves with medicines at home to stick to their medication schedule, and a platform for cancer medication.