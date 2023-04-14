AIB app and internet banking hit by temporary outage

AIB;s number of digitally active customers rose to 2.1 million last year from 1.85 million in 2021 and that its target was to exceed the 2.25 million level in 2023. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Customers of AIB were left frustrated on Friday afternoon as the bank’s mobile phone app and internet banking were temporarily hit by an outage.

The issue, which emerged around 4pm, was resolved shortly before 6pm, according to the bank.

“We apologies for any inconvenience caused,” AIB’s customer support team said in message posted on Twitter.

A number of customers had taken to social media on Friday afternoon to complain when they were unable to access their accounts online or through their mobile phones. However, the bank’s phone banking channel remained available during the period.

READ MORE

The service disruption was the biggest such widespread issue since AIB suffered an internal technical issue on January 4th, leading to some customers not being able to get through to its phone banking services.

AIB said in its latest annual report that its number of digitally active customers rose to 2.1 million last year from 1.85 million in 2021 and that its target was to exceed 2.25 million in 2023. The group had 3.2 million customers at the end of last year.

“Our customers are also increasingly sourcing their credit requirements via our digital channels,” it said. “For instance, close to 90 per cent of all applications for personal loans were carried out online in 2022 as were circa 25 per cent of all mortgage applications.”