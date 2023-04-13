Revolut begins offering joint accounts to Irish users

Revolut has launched another assault on the traditional banks, offering joint accounts to Irish customers.

The new feature, which is available to all Revolut customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), comes with the latest version of the Revolut app. It allows customers to keep their own Revolut account and create a separate shared account with a person of their choosing within the app.

The move comes as recent research by the company showed almost 60 per cent of Europeans would use a joint Revolut account to manage shared expenses with their partner.

The new version of the Revolut app also brings group chats to facilitate the splitting and settling of bills, and the ability to customise the app’s home page with shortcuts.

“The advanced customisation options and streamlined UX make it even easier for customers to navigate through favourite features and products,” said Dmitry Zlokazov, Revolut’s head of product. “I’m also particularly glad to see that Revolut is becoming even more social and inclusive, suiting the needs of different people, relationships and budgets. Both Joint Accounts and Group Chats will help to easily sort out money matters with whomever we share our financial life – blending the best of existing social and banking features.”

The chat messages, which expands on the previously available chat function in the app, are end-to-end encrypted, and users can disable it completely if they want to opt out.

Revolut has added a number of new products and features in recent months designed to make it more attractive to users who may opt for the fintech as their primary bank. Earlier this month, it completed the roll-out of Irish Ibans to customers here. It also plans to enter the car insurance market, and now offers loans, along with managed accounts for under-18s.

The company has also dipped its toe in the crypto world, facilitating investment in digital currencies for its customers.