Laurent Muzellec elected dean of Trinity Business School

Prof Laurent Muzellec has been elected as the new dean of Trinity Business School, the university has announced.

Prof Muzellec succeeds Prof Andrew Burke, who has led the business school since 2015 and has completed the maximum two consecutive terms as dean.

Trinity College Dublin said Prof Muzellec had made a “significant contribution” to the development of its business school, setting up its Centre for Digital Business and Analytics and establishing a masters in digital marketing strategy.

Before joining Trinity, he worked at UCD Smurfit and the ESSCA School of Management. He has also worked at the French embassy trade office in New York and as a product manager of an internet mapping application in Paris, while his research expertise includes digital business models, social media and brand management.

During Prof Burke’s time as dean, Trinity Business School improved its performance across all major rankings, surging 24 places in the FT’s European Business School Ranking in 2021. It was also ranked fourth in the world for gender equality by the Economist.

“Our reputation, brand and distinctiveness as a university-based business school provides us with a great advantage,” Prof Muzellec said.

“Our tradition of providing a research-led and modern education that engages with business and society provides a solid foundation to continue our ambitious development in Ireland and internationally.”