Home insurance warning amid spiraling rebuild costs

Almost a fifth of claims made to one of Ireland’s leading home insurance providers is not being paid in full because policy holders have not factored in skyrocketing building costs that most people are still slow to address, new research has revealed.

Fewer than one in 10 people who have been warned by their home insurer that their property may not have sufficient cover has taken any action, the study from Aviva suggests.

“We are seeing evidence of under insurance in around 16 per cent of claims received to date and we expect that this figure will continue to rise unless action is taken,” said Aviva spokesman Billy Shannon. “While the increased rates are considerable it does not necessarily mean that premiums will increase by the same amount. We would encourage homeowners to take the time to review their cover and make the necessary adjustment to ensure they are fully covered,” he added.

Aviva warned homeowners that they are at risk of being underinsured in the event of a claim and said that it was increasingly seeing evidence that the sums insured are inadequate when dealing with customer claims.

All home insurance policyholders are due to receive a letter in the weeks ahead as insurers seek to raise awareness of the risks of being underinsured. Yet just 6 per cent of the four in 10 who have been contacted to date have increased their cover, according to the survey of 600 homeowners conducted by iReach Insights.

Customers who are underinsured and who make a claim under their policy may not be fully protected and may not receive the full amount necessary to rebuild or repair their home.

If a home is insured for €300,000 and the current rebuild costs of the property is €400,000, it is underinsured by €100,000 or 25 per cent. If a claim is made where the damage is estimated to be valued at €100,000, the policy holder will only receive €75,000 because it is 25 per cent underinsured, Aviva warned.

“Rising inflation and increases in material and building costs have seen the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) increase the rebuild rates last September, with significant increases of between 15 per cent to 44 per cent set,” Mr Shannon said. “This is at complete variance to the previous rate increases published by the SCSI where rates would have increased by 4 per cent to 8 per cent. Anyone who has ever had to make a claim on their policy will appreciate that it can be a stressful time and, as insurers, we want to avoid having to add to the stress by telling our customers that they are underinsured.”

The research found that 60 per cent of people have not yet received a letter from their insurer.

Of those who have received a letter and not yet acted, 20 per cent said they simply cannot afford to pay any more. This is a bigger issue for households with children where the percentage rises to 38 per cent and those in the 35 to 44-year age bracket, where one in three say affordability is an issue.

A further 40 per cent said that based on a policy review, they were satisfied that there sum insured was already sufficient while a third said it was on their to do list but that they just hadn’t got around to it.

More than 1 in 5 either don’t know how to calculate the correct amount or are not aware of the financial exposure of being underinsured while nine times more men say they are willing to take a chance that nothing will happen, than women.

Homeowners are being advised to use the SCSI’s house rebuild calculator that is available on its website to satisfy themselves that they are fully covered. Home insurance customers may increase their cover at any time and do not have to wait for their insurance renewal date to do so.