Irish airline ASL gets commercial drone permit

ASL Airlines is poised to begin testing drones for package delivery after getting the green light from regulators.

The Dublin-headquartered airline group confirmed on Monday that the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has granted it a Light Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operator certificate.

This will allow the company’s subsidiary, ASL Future Flight, to train and gain experience on light drone operations before moving on to heavier, longer-range systems.

According to ASL, the authorisation “typically allows” the delivery by drone of small packages up to about 5kg. The certificate authorises flights by drones of less than 3m in diameter with a top take-off weight of 25kg.

ASL Future Flight plans to begin training and flight testing while weighing plans for unmanned flights using bigger drones, which will need a certified category authorisation similar to the Air Operator’s Certificate required by airlines.

It will start initial test flight programmes in the coming weeks and could announce commercial activity later this year.

John Rawl, ASL Airlines managing director, predicts that cargo will play a big role in developing new flight technology.

“This Light Unmanned Aircraft System operator certificate shows ASL’s commitment to be ready, willing and able, as unmanned aircraft become larger and capable of operating over wider networks delivering cargo up to 500kg or more,” he added.

Enda Walsh, the IAA’s UAS manager noted that ASL was only the third operator to obtain the certificate from the authority. “It is a reflection of ASL’s strong organisational structure, safety management system and staff competencies,” he said.

Dublin-based Avtrain, which specialises in training drone operators, aided ASL in its work to gain the certificate, including compiling the operations manual.

Julie Garland, Avtrain’s chief executive, said ASL’s award was a huge step to full-scale electric, vertical, take-off aircraft operations.

ASL is exploring new flight technology through ASL Cargovision, a forum of 15 companies involved in researching unmanned flight, large drones and sustainable flight using hybrid electric and hydrogen fuels.

Based in Swords, ASL Airlines Ireland is one of seven carriers that make up Irish group ASL Aviation Holdings. The company has 40 aircraft and customers include FedEx, DHL and Amazon.