Institute of Education sold to UK schools group for undisclosed sum

The Institute of Education has become the State's highest profile 'grind school' since it first opened 53 years ago. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Institute of Education, the well-known private grinds school on Leeson Street Lower in Dublin, has been sold by the Kearns family to a British group for an undisclosed sum.

The school’s founder, Ray Kearns, who was from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, died last year aged 91.

The business, which is run by his son Peter and daughter Una, was put on the market in recent months and a deal was concluded to sell it to Dukes Education in the past 24 hours.

The Institute of Education is a multi-denominational and co-ed facility that provides senior cycle tuition and exam courses to 7,000 students annually, both full and part-time.

The school has been in operation for 53 years, over which time it has become one of the State’s largest private schools, employing almost 100 teachers alongside a team of about 100 support staff.

Dukes Education is a UK-headquartered international schools group with more than 32 schools across Britain, Portugal, and now Ireland.

Peter Kearns is to step down as managing director of the school following the deal, but he will stay on in a strategic advisory role and will retain an interest in the business going forward.

Yvonne O’Toole, the school’s principal, is to remain in situ and will become the new managing director.

Una Kearns, who is currently the human resources director, will depart the business after 22 years.

Apart from that, there are no planned changes by the new owners to the name, the teaching model or the day-to-day arrangements at the school. Dukes Education wants the existing team to continue the operation of the school.

There will be no changes to teaching rosters arising from the sale or to any of the course structures or fee arrangements.

The new management team briefed staff of the school this morning to inform them of the sale. The new owners have also been in contact with students and their families to inform them of the news, and have moved to reassure them it will be “business as usual”.

There will be no contractual issues arising and the business will continue to trade under its existing terms.

It is understood all parties are keenly aware Easter is an extremely busy time for the school and its students with exam season approaching. It is running a number of additional courses this week and next week, and there is a desire to keep disruption to a minimum.

The Institute of Education was advised on the deal by Clearwater International, KPMG, Arthur Cox, and MHC solicitors.

Dukes Education is the largest premium education group in the UK. It was founded by Aatif Hassan in 2015, and it owns a number of independent schools, colleges and nurseries, as well as summer schools and camps, university and medical school consultancies.