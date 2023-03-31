CRH returns €276m to shareholders

Building materials giant CRH has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $300 million (€276 million) of cash to shareholders.

Some 5.9 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin between 19 December 19th and March 30th.

That brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to $4.3 billion since its commencement in May 2018.

CRH also announced it has entered into arrangements with UBS to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH’s behalf for a maximum consideration of $750 million.

The buyback will commence on Friday and will end no later than June 29th. This $750 million tranche is the initial stage of the wider $3 billion programme.