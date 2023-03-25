Aon renews Irish women’s rugby sponsorship deal

Professional services firm Aon has signed on for another four years as principal sponsor of the Irish women’s rugby team.

The group was the first official sponsor of the team back in 2014 and has been involved since then. Its logo will remain on the team’s match-day jersey with the logo also appearing on the squad’s new navy shorts, which will feature for the first time when the team plays Wales in the first match of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations tournament on Saturday at Cardiff Arms Park.

“Aon has been extremely proud to be the principal sponsor of the Irish women’s rugby team since 2014 and we’re delighted today to be announcing the extension of this sponsorship until the end of June 2026,” said Aon Ireland chief executive Rachael Ingle.

“As an organisation, we have developed a strong relationship with the IRFU and are proud of how the women’s game has continued to grow and reach new heights over the past nine years.”