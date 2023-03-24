Entrepreneur Illan Power pleads guilty to submitting false financial report

Illan Power pleaded guilty to submitting a false financial report from an “internationally renowned” auditing firm to the Companies Registration Office. Photograph: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

An entrepreneur has pleaded guilty to submitting a false financial report from an “internationally renowned” auditing firm to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

Company director Illann Power, 30, Co Carlow, charged last year following an investigation by the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA), appeared again at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He has faced three charges of providing false information contrary to Section 876 of the Companies Act 2014, knowingly or recklessly furnishing false information to an electronic filing agent.

Power was accompanied to court by his solicitor Peter Connolly and entered a guilty plea to one charge, with the remainder to be withdrawn.

Judge Bryan Smyth set the case down for a sentence hearing with full facts and mitigation in four weeks.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the matter was suitable to be dealt with at the District Court and not the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

In an earlier outline of the allegations, the prosecution said the case arose from circumstances where three years of accounts were submitted to the CRO on behalf of Dublin Distillers, a company where Power was a director.

From 2014 to 2017, the accounts were purported to be audited by “an internationally renowned auditing firm” with a report.

However, that firm did not provide the report, but the prosecution counsel added it was not suggested any loss occurred or that there was any fraud beyond that.

The District Court has accepted jurisdiction to hear the case.

Power was previously a founder of spirits company Incubrands, which Bacardi later acquired. He later co-created Nohovation, a start-up venture fund and investment firm Illann Power Companies.

The charges follow an investigation by the CEA into Dublin Distillers & Co Teoranta about filing allegedly false B1 Annual Returns with the CRO.

Initially, he had been granted bail with strict conditions, including signing on daily at a local Garda station and surrendering his travel documents.

However, those conditions were later relaxed to allow Power to work in America after he had been offered a $250,000 per annum job.

He was allowed to keep his passport and green card and to move to the US.

However, his solicitor had said his client had every intention of returning to Ireland to face the proceedings.