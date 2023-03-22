Revolut to enter Irish car insurance market

Revolut claims it will offer car insurance premiums that are cheaper than other players in the market. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Revolut is to enter the Irish car insurance market, as it continues to expand its business here.

The neobank will open a waitlist for potential customers from Wednesday, and plans to launch later in the spring, the company said in an emailed statement. Revolut claims it will offer premiums that are cheaper than other players in the market.

Among its plans, Revolut says it will offer discounts to drivers who install a device in their car as part of its “smart driving” feature.

Balazs Gati, Revolut general manager for insurance, said, “We’re delighted to announce that Revolut Car Insurance will soon be available in our superapp, offering our customers in Ireland a convenient way to insure their vehicles. We have worked to provide great pricing, flexible and bespoke plans, and a hassle-free user experience.

“We’ve taken a fresh approach to car insurance, and we’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our customers over the coming weeks.”