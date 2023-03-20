Smurfit Kappa confirms exit from Russia, crystalising €128m financial hit

Smurfit Kappa said last April that it was exiting the Russian market, joining other multinationals in a mass corporate boycott. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa says it has completed its planned exit from the Russian market, crystallising €128 million financial hit as a result. The cardboard-box maker sold its operations to local management.

The company said last April that it was exiting the Russian market, joining other multinationals in a mass corporate boycott of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The €128 million hit related to the impairment of assets in Russia, Smurfit Kappa confirmed last month as it reported better-than-expected full-year earnings. The charge reduced the value of its Russia assets to zero.

“Following the approval of the Russian authorities and the completion of all necessary administrative processes, the group’s operations in Russia have now been sold to local management,” the company said on Monday.

“The operations include a bag-in-box facility and two corrugated plants in St Petersburg, and a corrugated plant in Moscow,” it said.