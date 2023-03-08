ClickUp opens new Dublin office as it eyes further expansion

ClickUp has opened a new Dublin base as it plans to grow further.

Productivity platform ClickUp has opened its new Dublin office as the company focuses on growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The company, which opened its EMEA headquarters in Ireland in 2021, has already left one premises following its European expansion last year. The new office will bring together ClickUp’s sales, success, support, and solutions engineering teams into one location. The company currently employs around 75 people in Ireland, with a total of 200 across Europe.

The company expects to further expand its workforce in Europe to hire across marketing, business development, sales, customer success, and professional services by the end of 2025.

ClickUp, whose customers include McDonald’s, Netflix and Booking. com, provides a set of tools including project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat and goals from a unified platform.

READ MORE

“Opening our Dublin office shows that we are continuing to commit to delivering incredible service for our EMEA customers,” said Richard McGuinness, vice president of EMEA sales and head of the Ireland office. “The economic climate has brought uncertainty to businesses around the world. At ClickUp, we are pleased to see the fruits of our teams’ dedication and determination as we navigate through these challenges and help our customers increase their productivity and efficiency.”

Founded in 2017, the software-as-a-service company said it intends to grow its European customer base, necessitating a local team to support those customers, and it is currently expanding its German, French, and Spanish-speaking teams in Dublin.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the plans for expansion. “We pride ourselves on the environment we have created to help ambitious multinationals like ClickUp thrive and avail of the skilled workforce we have to offer in Ireland,” he said.

Mary Buckley, Interim CEO IDA Ireland says: “ClickUp’s new Dublin office is a testament to the strength of the Irish talent pool. The company’s growth plans signal confidence in the favourable conditions that Ireland offers high-growth companies. I wish ClickUp’s continued success over the coming months and years.”