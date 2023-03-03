Packaging supply chain company Zeus to create 40 jobs in Cork

Irish-owned packaging supply chain company Zeus is to create 40 jobs over the next 18 months with the opening of a 70,000sq ft logistics facility in Watergrasshill, Cork.

Set to be operational by April, the new site is part of Zeus’ national logistics and distribution strategy, with four key facilities to be positioned throughout Ireland.

The new roles in Cork will be created across logistics, distribution, commercial and administration.

During the past 12 months Zeus has added a further €75 million of revenue through the acquisition of Polpack in Poland. Its 2023 growth programme is targeting revenues of more than €500 million.

Adrian Lannon, chief operations officer of Zeus, said: “As Zeus has expanded organically through strategic acquisition, we now need to future-proof our operational capacity and capability in line with both customer expectation and company growth.

“Today’s announcement forms part of a wider strategy to enhance service levels throughout Ireland while increasing operational efficiencies.

“This new modern facility will allow optimised placement of stocks around the country, bringing products closer to our customers.

“We also have plans for further investment in our Limerick operations, consolidating our JJ O’Toole, Limerick Packaging and Zeus Limerick business operations,” he added.

Zeus founder Brian O’Sullivan said: “I grew up in east Cork, and it’s where I started my working life. I am very proud to now be reinvesting back in my local roots, opening this new facility in Watergrasshill.

“This will greatly improve our capability within the region, create new jobs, deliver a better work life balance for our colleagues and importantly, deliver greater service options to our customers.”

Customers of Zeus range across sectors and include Kaufland, Lidl, Aldi, ABP, Harrods, Musgrave, Ryanair and McDonalds.

Established by Mr O’Sullivan in 1998, Zeus now employs over 900 people worldwide. In 2021, Mr O’Sullivan was announced as the winner of EY Entrepreneur of the Year.