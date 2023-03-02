Initiatives from 30% Club to offer executive education and mentoring opportunities to women

At the launch of the AIB Mentoring Access Initiative for Women in small and medium enterprises were Gillian Harford, country executive, 30% Club; Giles Barrett, group wellbeing officer, AIB; Tanya Horgan, non-executive director, AIB; Shane O'Sullivan, interim chief executive of the Irish Management Institute; Cathy Bruce, managing director of capital markets at AIB; and John Brennan, head of retail SME at AIB

Two initiatives from the 30% Club Ireland will see new executive education scholarships and mentoring opportunities offered to women in business as part of a push to support better gender balance in business.

The programme, which is supported by key Irish education providers, includes 27 postgraduate and executive education scholarships across disciplines such as MBA programmes and technical masters programmes in Stem, healthcare, public policy and other specialist areas. It is open to all women.

The annual programme has been in operation since 2015, and is aiming to increase participation rates for women in executive education, and to provide financial support for women who want to take part in executive education.

“International Women’s Day takes place on March 8th. But it is about more than celebrating just one day, it is about taking real and practical steps that will help to bring about more balanced investment in talent and career progression,” said Gillian Harford, country executive with the 30% Club.

READ MORE

“Having offered just three scholarships in year one, we are delighted now to be offering 27 scholarships for 2023. In addition to providing great opportunities for talented women, the programme gives us, and our education partners, the opportunity to encourage more diversity in executive classrooms for greater learning outcomes.”

The second programme, which is being run in partnership with AIB, will sponsor access to 30 women from the SME sector to the year-long Irish Management Institute/30% Club cross-company mentoring programme. The mentoring programme, which is in its eighth year, brings experienced leaders and mid-career high potential individuals together for professional and personal development.

Successful applicants will have a mentoring partner, access to Irish Management Institute resources and networking opportunities.

“As a company with a strong track record in promoting gender diversity, we want to extend this to support women in businesses across Ireland to recognise their talent and potential,” said Geraldine Casey, chief people officer at AIB.