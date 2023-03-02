Grafton records strong year as rising prices offset fall in volumes

Revenue at Woodies DIY parent company Grafton rose 9 per cent last year as rising prices outweighed a fall off in demand as post-pandemic spending returned to normal.

The group reported results for the year ahead of market expectations, despite facing macroeconomic challenges in its markets. Revenue for 2022 was £2.3 billion (€2.59 billion), up from £2.11 million a year earlier. Operating profit was £285.9 million, down 0.7 per cent from the £288 million recorded a year earlier. When the impact of property profit of £25.4 million was discounted, operating profit was 4 per cent lower at £260.5 million, a decline that had been widely expected.

Adjusted pretax profit, which excludes the impact of exceptional items, was up 1.7 per cent to £273.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share were 89.3 pence, up 3.4 per cent from 2021.

Annual dividend per share grew 8.2 per cent to 33 pence, with the board recommending a final dividend of 23.75p per ordinary share. The group recorded net cash of £458.2 million at the end of the year.

Grafton recorded strong performance in distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands, with more than half of the group’s revenue generated in Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland, diversifying the revenue base.

Its Irish distribution business Chadwicks, which is the group’s most profitable, saw revenue rise as the increasing price of building materials price and the impact of acquisitions, including the specialist Sitetech business that was acquired in February last year, boosted the business. Demand at the business was supported by spending on residential repair, maintenance and improvement, along with home construction and non-residential projects. The business saw operating profit grow strongly, with a profit margin of 11.4 per cent.

The UK market saw reduced volumes in the repair and maintenance market, compared to a year where a record level of spending occurred on home improvements due to the pandemic. Last year also saw household come under pressure from increased energy and food prices, which hit discretionary spending. But declines in volumes were largely offset by price inflation for materials, leading to a marginal decline in revenue in the like-for-like business. Operating profit was down, with a margin of 9.8 per cent.

Revenue and profitability normalised in the Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden retail business, following exceptional pandemic related spending in the prior year. The business also came under pressure from a drop in consumer confidence and the impact on volumes from the decline in real disposable incomes. However, operating profit was 43.9 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“I am pleased to report a strong performance by the Group which is ahead of market expectations,” said new chief executive Eric Born. “We still face many of the external challenges that we faced in 2022, but I am encouraged by the quality of the group’s portfolio of higher margin businesses that are sensibly positioned with both market leading brands and geographic diversity. We now have more than half of our revenues coming from outside the UK in Ireland, Finland and the Netherlands.

“Importantly, with a very strong balance sheet, Grafton is well positioned to invest in future growth opportunities and we look forward with confidence.

Grafton warned the fall in real disposable incomes would continue to hit activity in the repair, maintenance and improvement market, and higher prices would affect project affordability. Rising interest rate are also expected to cool activity.

“Despite these headwinds, we expect some important factors to help mitigate some of the adverse effects on household spending and the current economic outlook appears brighter than many feared in the second half of last year,” Grafton said. “Strong labour markets with low levels of unemployment and declining energy prices and inflation should have a positive impact on consumer spending.”