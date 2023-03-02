Bank of Ireland to create 100 technology roles to drive digital projects

Bank of Ireland is to create 100 technology based roles as the financial institution seeks to accelerate a number of critical digital projects across the group.

The roles include cloud platform and data infrastructure engineers, cybersecurity experts, business analysts and project managers. They will be flexible jobs, allowing candidates to work between their homes, central office locations and Bank of Ireland’s remote working hubs in Dublin, Wexford, Westmeath, Kildare and Louth.

Successful candidates will work on strategic projects for the bank, include developing new customer features on digital channels, the group’s cloud strategy, cyber threat protection and advanced data analytics.

“We have some exciting digital projects underway across the Group, and we’re looking for talented specialists who want to drive improvements in the banking experience for millions of customers,” said Eimear Harty, HR director for Bank of Ireland’s technology and customer solutions. “Banking is changing fast, it’s exciting, and these new positions will be at the forefront of advances in the sector. These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team, delivering improvements for customers.”

The move follows the recruitment of 230 tech specialists since 2021, and comes as the bank continues to expand its digital and technology base. According to Bank of Ireland, more than 90 per cent of everyday product applications are digitised, with 366 million contactless transactions processed last year.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation Simon Coveney welcomed the investment and the new jobs. “These are high value tech jobs and I am glad that Ireland has the talent and demand for this type of expansion.”