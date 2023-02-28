Eir’s GoMo network to offer 5G to customers

Eir is to offer 5G services to customers of its virtual network GoMo, upgrading subscribers paying €15 a month to the faster data service.

But customers who availed of the company’s initial offers and secured a cheaper monthly rate will have to relinquish their deal to get access to 5G on the network.

The Eir-owned service, which launched in October 2019, initially offered customers a lifelong fixed rate of €9.99 a month for all calls, texts and 4G data with its sim-only plans. That was limited to the first 100,000 customers, a milestone the company reached within weeks. Subsequently, GoMo raised its fee to €12.99 for new customers, and signed up 200,000 customers in total within eight months.

In 2021, it increased the price further to €14.99 for life. The plans are sim-only, meaning customers need to have their own unlocked mobile phone to use the service.

Those paying the higher rate won’t see any additional fees to upgrade to 5G. But the company confirmed that those paying €10 and €12 will have to sign up to the €15 plan to qualify.

“With 5G speeds, GoMo customers can now do more, faster,” said Kealan Donoghue, director of Mobile at GoMo. “GoMo is proud to continue providing customers with the best service and best value on the market.”

The company’s 5G network is available in more than 530 towns and cities across the State.