Aer Lingus launches Cork-Bristol flights

Aer Lingus Regional will begin Cork to Bristol flights from April following a local campaign for the service.

Emerald Airlines, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, said on Monday that it planned flying from Cork to Bristol in southwestern England six times weekly from April 28th.

The carrier confirmed at the same time that it would launch a Belfast-Isle of Man service, which will operate five days a-week from April 24th.

Aer Lingus’ Cork-Bristol service will be the regional carrier’s first move to the airport since Emerald took over the franchise last year.

The move follows some local pressure for the service. In late January a petition called for the restoration of the old Cork-Bristol route flown by Emerald’s predecessor, Stobart Air, garnered more than 700 signatures within days.

Ciarán Smith, Emerald’s head of commercial, agreed that the Cork-Bristol announcement had been “highly anticipated” locally.

“We’re delighted to be providing increased connectivity from Cork, while also bolstering our Belfast schedule,” he added.

Niall McCarthy, Cork Airport’s managing director, said demand for service from business and leisure travellers at both sides was huge.

“I am confident that people across the south of Ireland will strongly support this new service,” he predicted.

Tara Finn, Cork’s head of aviation business development, noted that the airport had “bounced back strongly” in 2023.