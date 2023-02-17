Expleo invests €5m in creating 70 jobs in Ireland

Technology company Expleo plans to create 70 jobs in the next two years, investing €5 million in its expansion and opening a new Galway innovation hub.

The company said it would fill the new roles, which will be in life sciences and engineering, research and development, by the end of 2024. Among the jobs on offer are roles in mechanical, electrical and digital engineering, as well as business consulting and software development and testing.

This latest round of recruitment will bring the workforce in Ireland to more than 1,000, and comes in addition to the 200 jobs announced in June 2022. The roles will be spread across Expleo’s client sites and its offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast.

The Galway base, located in the Galway Technology Centre in Mervue, is part of Expleo’s expansion plan that will see a network of regional hubs opened in addition to supporting its presence in key industries such as software and automotive. It will allow Expleo to support international clients who are based in Ireland, while also offering flexibility to staff. The first regional hub opened in Mahon, Co Cork, in June last year.

“We are delighted to be continuing our regional expansion plans with the opening of our Galway hub. As Expleo continues to go from strength to strength on the island of Ireland, these hubs will provide us with the talent and momentum we need to deliver on our ambitious growth plans,” said Phil Codd, managing director of Expleo Ireland.

“Along with our investment in regional expansion, we are also making significant investments in our life sciences and engineering, research and development teams. As a global company we bring experience and expertise from many disciplines and areas to support the growing demand in Ireland’s pharmaceutical and medical device design and manufacturing sector.”