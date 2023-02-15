League of Ireland to lure one million fans this year

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and his son Josh Bradley celebrate as Ronan Finn lifts the 2022 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy. A record one million fans could attend the competition's games this season, according to software partner Future Ticketing. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland games could lure one million fans in the coming season, Irish software developer Future Ticketing predicts.

The Irish league’s 2023 season kicks off on Friday with several opening games already sold out.

Co Offaly-based Future Ticketing, which provides ticketing software to many of the competition’s clubs, calculates on current trends that a record one million fans could pass through the turnstiles this year.

The company’s partner clubs, including Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Derry City, Drogheda and Sligo Rovers, forecast a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase in gate receipts.

“This means as many as 800,000 fans could be passing through the turnstiles for games in the League of Ireland Premier and First Divisions,” said the company on Wednesday.

Adding potential attendances of almost 200,000 at cup, European and SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division puts the one million figure within reach, it adds.

Liam Holton, Future Ticketing chief executive, says season ticket sales indicate a boom year for the Irish league.

“What we’re seeing is definitely a very positive trend where there is a growing appreciation of how our proactive model benefits our partners,” he adds.

Headquartered in Tullamore, with offices in Manchester and Glasgow, Future Ticketing develops software that allows businesses sell digital tickets directly to customers through their own websites, rather than through an agent.

It has customers in horse racing, football, rugby, cricket, outdoor events, tourism and live entertainment.