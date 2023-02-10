Operator of the National Lottery appoints new chair

The National Lottery operator – Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) – was awarded a 20-year licence by the Government in November 2014. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The operator of the National Lottery has announced the appointment of Vivienne Jupp as non-executive chair of its board.

Premier Lotteries Ireland said Ms Jupp was appointed as a non-executive director to its board in 2018 and succeeds David McRedmond.

Mr McRedmond, following three years as its chair as an An Post nominee, will continue in his position as a non-executive director on the board.

Ms Jupp was described by the group as “a highly experienced non-executive director”, having held a number of board positions in both the private and public sectors, including a term as CIÉ's non-executive chair from 2011 to 2017.

She also spent more than 30 years with global consultancy firm Accenture, working as a senior partner, where she specialised in technology transformation projects.

Outgoing chair Mr McRedmond said: “Vivienne brings a wealth of experience to the table and I’m delighted to hand over the reins to her valued and trusted leadership.

“As well as being good for governance, new and fresh perspectives are crucial for the continued success of dynamic organisations like Premier Lotteries Ireland and I wish Vivienne every success at the helm.”

Ms Jupp said: “During David’s tenure as chair the National Lottery has moved from strength to strength and I look forward to working with him and the board to continue the organisation’s growth over the coming years.”