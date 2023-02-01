Permanent TSB opens for business in former Ulster Bank branches

Permanent TSB has invested €25 million in refurbishing the former Ulster Bank branches. Photograph: Alan Betson

Permanent TSB has increased its branch network to 98 locations with the acquisition of 25 former Ulster Bank branches, the lender announced on Wednesday.

24 of the 25 branches have now re-opened for business under the Permanent TSB name, with the 25th in Westport due to re-open later this month.

The bank said its branch expansion forms part of Permanent TSB’s broader acquisition of €6.2 billion of Ulster Bank performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business, in addition to more than 25 per cent of its branch locations.

Permanent TSB has invested €25 million in refurbishing the branches, installing new ATMs and IT equipment, and new signage and display.

The branches will offer cash services and will be staffed by colleagues who worked in them when the location was owned by Ulster Bank. More than 125 Ulster Bank staff transferred to Permanent TSB as part of the branch acquisition.

Customers who wish to open accounts in the new branches can do so in person, by phone or online using Permanent TSB’s award-winning digital account opening process on their mobile app, the lender said.

“We are delighted to open branches in 25 communities that would otherwise have lost a bank branch from Ulster Bank’s closure,” Patrick Farrell, Permanent TSB retail banking director, said.

“We are offering customers in these communities a very warm welcome, great service and, most importantly, new competition and choice in meeting their personal and business banking needs,” he said.

PTSB’s new branches are in Cavan (Ballyjamesduff, Ballyconnell): Clare (Shannon); Cork (Wilton); Donegal (Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town, Killybegs); Dublin (Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Lucan, Ranelagh, Rochestown Avenue Dun Laoghaire, Pavilion Shopping Centre Swords); Galway (Athenry, 33 Eyre Square Galway, Tuam); Kildare (Cellbridge, Kilcock); Louth (Ardee); Mayo (Belmullet, Westport); Meath (Trim); Tipperary (Thurles); Wexford (Eniscorthy).