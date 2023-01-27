Windsor car dealer group buys Agnelli Motor Park

Windsor car dealer group, a subsidiary company of Nissan Ireland, has bought the Tallaght dealership Agnelli Motor Park.

The directors of the Tallaght retailer, Michael Kerslake, Edward Kenny and Frances Kerslake, are leaving the business. A spokesman declined to give any financial details on the takeover.

The Tallaght car retailer, set up in 2010, recently moved to a new premises on Airton Road, having previously occupied a site on Greenhills Road.

Before that it operated from Fiat Ireland’s head office, Agnelli House on Walkinstown Avenue, from which it took its name.

The business has been renamed Windsor Airton, with franchises for the Peugeot and Suzuki brands.

Despite the Agnelli Motor Park association with the Fiat brands, its future operations with Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep vehicles are unclear.

Windsor already operates a Nissan dealership on the Belgard Road in Tallaght. It also has showrooms in Liffey Valley, Blackrock, Charlestown and Swords in Dublin along with outlets in Galway, Wicklow, Meath and Louth.

Its parent company, Nissan Ireland, reported group turnover of €324.6 million for the year ended December 31st, 2021, up from €296.6 million the previous year. Operating profit in 2021 was €10.8 million. It employed 425 people across the group, with total payroll costs of €24.5 million.