Intel’s ‘historic collapse’ erases $8bn from market value

"No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel," said one analyst. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP

Intel saw about $8 billion (€7.4 billion) wiped off its market value on Friday after the US chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market.

The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast was $3 billion below estimates as it also struggled with slowing growth in the data centre business.

Intel shares closed 6.4 per cent lower, while rival Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia ended the session up 0.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively. Intel supplier KLA Corp settled 6.9 per cent lower after its dismal forecast.

“No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel,” said Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities, who was among the 21 analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.

READ MORE

Does hybrid working and the tech slowdown mean we've reached 'peak office'? Listen | 39:45 An increase in office stock, the switch to hybrid working, as well as job losses in the tech sector have contributed to a slowdown in the Dublin commercial real estate market, according to industry expert, John Moran. The CEO of JLL joins Ciaran Hancock to discuss the 13% office vacancy rate driven partly by the increase in 'grey space.' The term is used to describe what is available for sub-leasing or assignment, more of which is being seen in the capital as Big Tech companies pull back to 2019 levels of employment. Meanwhile, Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick gives the industry view on the recent job losses. The Ibec branch wants to counter the narrative that the sector is in free-fall, noting these are the first redundancies of this level since 2010.With any subscription you'll get unlimited access to the very best in unique quality journalism from The Irish Times. Subscribe today.

The poor outlook underscored the challenges facing chief executive Pat Gelsinger as he tries to reestablish Intel’s dominance of the sector by expanding contract manufacturing and building new factories in the US and Europe.

Intel employs some 5,000 at its Irish operations, mostly at Leixlip in Co Kildare. It has recently shed some 130 workers at the facility as the company implements cuts.

[ Intel sheds another 30 jobs through compulsory redundancy ]

[ Intel shares slide on dire sales forecast ]

The tech giant has been steadily losing market share to rivals such as AMD, which has used contract chipmakers such as Taiwan-based TSMC to make chips that outpace Intel’s technology.

“AMD’s Genoa and Bergamo (data centre) chips have a strong price-performance advantage compared to Intel’s Sapphire Rapids processors, which should drive further AMD share gains,” said Matt Wegner, analyst at YipitData.

Analysts said that puts Intel at a disadvantage even when the data centre market bottoms out, expected in the second half of 2022, as the company would have lost even more share by then.

“It is now clear why Intel needs to cut so much cost as the company's original plans prove to be fantasy,” brokerage Bernstein said.

“The magnitude of the deterioration is stunning, and brings potential concern to the company’s cash position over time.”

Intel, which plans to cut $3 billion in costs this year, generated $7.7 billion in cash from operations in the fourth quarter and paid dividends of $1.5 billion.

With capital expenditure estimated to be around $20 billion in 2023, analysts said the company should consider cutting its dividend. – Reuters