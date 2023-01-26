Diageo beats forecasts as drinkers shrug off inflation squeeze

Guinness and Johnnie Walker owner Diageo’s sales rose more than expected in the six months to December, helped by the end of pandemic restrictions and resilience in the face of higher inflation which has stretched consumer budgets.

Sales in the six months to December rose 9.4 per cent organically, compared to 8 per cent growth expected by analysts.

Diageo’s case to investors is that pricey spirits are resilient in the face of a downturn because they don’t represent a large proportion of a household budget and can often be seen as affordable luxuries. High-end brands were responsible for two-thirds of sales growth, Diageo said.

Diageo maintained its forecast for annual growth of 5 per cent to 7 per cent in sales and 6 per cent to 9 per cent in operating profit in the three years through fiscal 2025, on an organic basis.

Volumes rose 1.8 per cent on an organic basis, short of analysts’ estimates for 2.2 per cent growth. – Bloomberg