Makhlouf signals uncertainty over ECB rate hikes after next two increases

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said "profit margins of businesses, particularly the smaller businesses with less scope to pass on cost increases to customers, will suffer due to the size of their energy bills". Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf signalled on Wednesday that while the European Central Bank (ECB) is on track to increase interest rates by a further 0.5 percentage points in both its February and March governing council meetings, there is a degree of uncertainty over policy decisions beyond that.

“We need to continue to increase rates at our meeting next week – by taking a similar step to our December decisions – and also at our March meeting, although our future policy decisions need to continue to be data-dependent given the prevailing uncertainty,” Mr Makhlouf said in an address to the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The ECB increased its deposit and main lending rates each by half a percentage point in December, to 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

“Raising the policy rate also signals our commitment to price stability. It sends a clear message that we will not allow inflation to stay above 2 per cent and helps to contain inflation expectations, guarding against the emergence of self-reinforcing inflation dynamics and tackling the risk of a persistent increase in inflation expectations.”

READ MORE

[ Slimmer profit margins are here for a while ]

While Mr Makhlouf said euro zone inflation likely peaked in the fourth quarter of last year, and that it will moderate as 2023 progresses, assuming no further shocks, headline inflation stood at 8.2 per cent in December, a multiple of the ECB’s target.

Rising rates are adding to the challenges faced by households and businesses as they grapple with general inflation, and real incomes – after inflation is accounted for – and living standards are eroding.

“The profit margins of businesses, particularly the smaller businesses with less scope to pass on cost increases to customers, will suffer due to the size of their energy bills and other costs as well as falling revenues as customers reduce discretionary spending,” Mr Makhlouf said. “Taken together, these pressures have the potential to lead to an increase in repayment challenges for some borrowers.”

While the governor said that risks to the financial system have risen, there is “substantial resilience across the mortgage market”, as household indebtedness had fallen since the financial crisis, many borrowers have switched to fixed rates, and savings across the economy increased during the pandemic.

“Even in the SME sector, where cost increases will severely tighten profit margins for many, indebtedness has fallen continually for a decade, reducing the risk of macroeconomic spillovers between the financial sector and the real economy,” he said.