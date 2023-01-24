Locals oppose Tetrarch plans for Citywest graveyard

A unit of Tetrarch Capital has applied to build a graveyard on the former Citywest golf club

Plans by the owners of the Citywest Hotel complex in west Dublin for a €20 million, 8,047 burial plot cemetery are facing local opposition.

Last month, a Tetrarch Capital’s Cape Wrath UC lodged the plans with South Dublin County Council for the cemetery on former golf course at the Citywest Hotel.

The scheme also proposes Columbarium walls, a reception building with seats for 60 guests and a 110 space car park.

Planning consultants for the scheme, Tom Phillips+Associates, have told the Council that the cemetery “will provide a significant quantum of burial plots” serving the residential community in South Dublin.

Associate, Aoife McCarthy contends that the proposal “will provide a well designed reception building and landscaped cemetery at an appropriate location and scale significantly enhancing the visual and ecological amenities of the site”

However, Rathcoole Community Council has told the county council they “are concerned with the loss of a major portion of our neighbourhood’s designated green leisure space on the old Citywest hotel golf course because of this development”.

On behalf of the community council, Alan Fairman stated that while it agrees that additional cemetery space will be required in time for west Dublin “there is no rationale provided as to why the amount of 8,047 plots was selected”.

Mr Fairman argues that the proposal is “premature” and states the community council is concerned that a significant amount of additional traffic congestion will result on the Saggart/Rathcoole access roads from locating a cemetery close to Saggart/ Fortunestown Lane junction.

Saggart resident, Colm McGrath told the council that given the proposed cemetery’s location “immediately adjacent to arguably the biggest hotel in Europe, the proposed cemetery would represent an inexplicable under-utilisation of a prime leisure/recreational asset”.

Mr McGrath said: “All in all, this proposal makes no sense unless it is a philanthropic gesture on the part of Cape Wrath.”

In another submission, the Saggart Village Residents’ Association has told the Council that it “cannot support this application without a better vision of how the future of Saggart will be planned”.

Plans by another Tetrarch entity for a cemetery, that includes 5,806 burial plots, in Howth, are also facing local opposition. Fingal County Council has sought further information on the plans.

A decision on the planned Citywest cemetery is due next month.