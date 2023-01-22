Business

Showcase pitches Irish craft and design to international buyers

Organisers expect 380 exhibitors to seal over €20m in orders with domestic and international buyers over three-day event

Emmet Bosonnet pictured with his work, Kopper Kreation at Dublin Showcase, Ireland's International Creative Expo. Photograph: Tom Honan

Dominic Coyle
Sun Jan 22 2023 - 16:43

Showcase 2023, the annual trade fair for Ireland’s craft & design sectors, opened on Sunday with over 380 exhibitors and more than 4,000 buyers from Ireland and overseas attending the event in Dublin’s RDS. Organisers expect upwards of €20 million in business to be done at the three-day show.

Eneterprise Ireland has hosted 80 international buyers for the event organised by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, which also features a digital marketplace where trade buyers can browse products and engage with exhibitors.

“Showcase acts as a platform for Irish makers to highlight their work to a global network of buyers,” said Showcase Ireland chairwoman Mary Palmer. “The products produced by Irish makers are high-quality and unique, and Showcase allows these makers and designers to launch collections and secure orders for the new year.”

Dominic Coyle

Dominic Coyle

Dominic Coyle is Deputy Business Editor of The Irish Times

ShowcaseEnterprise Ireland
LATEST STORIES