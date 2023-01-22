Showcase pitches Irish craft and design to international buyers

Showcase 2023, the annual trade fair for Ireland’s craft & design sectors, opened on Sunday with over 380 exhibitors and more than 4,000 buyers from Ireland and overseas attending the event in Dublin’s RDS. Organisers expect upwards of €20 million in business to be done at the three-day show.

Eneterprise Ireland has hosted 80 international buyers for the event organised by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, which also features a digital marketplace where trade buyers can browse products and engage with exhibitors.

“Showcase acts as a platform for Irish makers to highlight their work to a global network of buyers,” said Showcase Ireland chairwoman Mary Palmer. “The products produced by Irish makers are high-quality and unique, and Showcase allows these makers and designers to launch collections and secure orders for the new year.”