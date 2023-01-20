Ryanair to hire 200 cabin crew

Ryanair is hiring 200 more Irish-based cabin crew as it gears up for summer.

The airline is adding routes and aircraft across its network this summer. On Friday it confirmed that would fly Dublin to Genoa in Italy service this summer, beginning in April.

The carrier also confirmed that it intends hiring 200 cabin crew for its Dublin Airport base ahead of the holiday season.

Ryanair will hold an open recruitment day at its Engineering Building in Airside Business Park, Swords, beginning at 10am on Wednesday, January 25th. It will begin with a presentation on working as a member of Ryanair’s cabin crew.

Darrell Hughes, Ryanair’s people director, said the recruitment drive was a chance for candidates to “secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation”.

Demand for workers in the aviation industry is poised to be high this year. Dublin Airport plans to hire 155 extra security staff ahead to bring its total to 800 ahead of the summer.

Ryanair will fly Dublin to Genoa in northwestern Italy twice weekly from April, the airline said. The city, the birthplace of Christopher Columbus, is popular with sightseers.

Meanwhile, the European Union has stalled the introduction of a new automatic entry system to the union for citizens of non-member states. Brussels was planning to implement the new entry-exit system in all states signed up to the Schengen agreement – which excludes the Republic – early this year.

However, the EU will not now introduce the new system until after the summer, when many in the air travel industry expect further congestion and problems, stemming from staffing issues and limited air space.

Industry bodies including Airports Council International, Airlines for Europe and the International Air Transport Association, welcomed the news. In a joint statement, they predicted the entry-exit system would be a “game changer” for border management, but warned member states needed to resolve a number of issues before implementing it.